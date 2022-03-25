$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

