$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

About LKQ (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.