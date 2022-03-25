$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 343.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 128,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $5,483,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $232,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,188 shares of company stock worth $28,938,991. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $647,000.

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.31. 6,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.24 and a beta of 2.02.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.