$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Vail Resorts posted sales of $889.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aravt Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTN opened at $258.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $221.38 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.92%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

