$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

SLGN stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

