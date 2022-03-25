$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $733.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

JBLU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 8,771,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

