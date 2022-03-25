11,054 Shares in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 19,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 151.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYB opened at $7.95 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 7.65%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

