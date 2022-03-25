1,128 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Boeing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $189.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.87. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $167.58 and a 52 week high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.