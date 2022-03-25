$122.60 Million in Sales Expected for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $122.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.00 million and the highest is $175.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $7.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 91.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN traded down 2.06 on Tuesday, hitting 46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,258. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of 56.74.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

