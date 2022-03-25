1,282,177 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,282,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

