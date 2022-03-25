138,390 Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of -106.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

