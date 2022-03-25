$183.55 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will report $183.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.96 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $812.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $2,540,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $6,932,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth $544,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IS traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,028. ironSource has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

