$2.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and have sold 13,000 shares valued at $1,361,310. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.97. 156,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,138. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

