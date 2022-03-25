21,717 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after purchasing an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.87. 504,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.68 and its 200-day moving average is $243.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

