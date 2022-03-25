255 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $224.62 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.30 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

