28,000 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI opened at $152.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $142.88. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.45.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.