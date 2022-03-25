288,400 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 288,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 82,755 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 910,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 331,605 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 78.5% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

