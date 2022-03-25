$29.60 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $155.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $158.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $179.26 million, with estimates ranging from $153.10 million to $225.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CDXS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,303. Codexis has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

