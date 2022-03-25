298 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after buying an additional 521,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

ECL stock opened at $176.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.