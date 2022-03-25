$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Everest Re Group reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.13.

NYSE:RE traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.01. The company had a trading volume of 157,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.15. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $307.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

