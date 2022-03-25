$324.97 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will report sales of $324.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.60 million and the highest is $382.00 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $267.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TALO. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE TALO opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

In related news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,728,570 shares of company stock worth $132,615,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after buying an additional 528,762 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after buying an additional 1,859,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,912,000 after buying an additional 629,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 51,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $12,889,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

