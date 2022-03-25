$403.12 Million in Sales Expected for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will post $403.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Finance Of America Companies.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.02. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,128 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

