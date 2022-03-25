$408.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $408.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $408.04 million. Kforce posted sales of $363.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFRC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

KFRC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. 47,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $81.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

