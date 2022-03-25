$415.05 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will post $415.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.50 million. Conn’s posted sales of $367.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conn’s.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Conn’s has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

