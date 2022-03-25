$51.34 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to announce $51.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.98 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $209.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSBC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The company has a market cap of $776.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

