568 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 568 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.26.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.96.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

