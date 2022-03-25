6,400 Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,348,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,714 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.96.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

