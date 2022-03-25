$65.36 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to report $65.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the highest is $65.50 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $267.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $268.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $294.79 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $303.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $9,518,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period.

Shares of PRO traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $30.81. 181,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,258. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

