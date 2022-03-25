6,832 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.
WSM stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $145.58. 1,366,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.63.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
