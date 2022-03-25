6,832 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $145.58. 1,366,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,782. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.