$7.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will report $7.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.66 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $34.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelon.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

EXC stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Exelon has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Doman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

