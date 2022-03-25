$84.77 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will post sales of $84.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,416.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $457.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $483.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $662.67 million, with estimates ranging from $617.50 million to $695.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,484,000 after buying an additional 711,616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

