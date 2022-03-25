$9.84 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) will report $9.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.30 million and the lowest is $9.16 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $10.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $44.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.84 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.53 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $70.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CTSO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 98,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

