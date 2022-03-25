9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
9 Meters Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 769,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,064. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.
In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
