AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

AAON has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

