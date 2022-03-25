Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.19 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 107,835 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 314,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

