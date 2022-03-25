AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.51 Billion

Analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to announce $13.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.43 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $60.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 billion to $60.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,977. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.66. AbbVie has a one year low of $103.84 and a one year high of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $284.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,859 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

