AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 126,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $3,686,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. 5,116,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,977. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.84 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $284.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

