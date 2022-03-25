Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,370.46

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,370.46 ($18.04) and traded as low as GBX 1,318 ($17.35). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.64), with a volume of 521,361 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,370.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,448.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

