Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.36

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.36 and traded as high as $21.79. Acadia Realty Trust shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 349,902 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.78%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,662,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 411,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,678 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 41,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,281,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,260,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

