Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $325.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.74 and a 200-day moving average of $349.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.03.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

