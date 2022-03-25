Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.49

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 96,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

