ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Earnings Results

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $301.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,374 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

