Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.22.

ADBE stock opened at $432.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.96. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,241,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

