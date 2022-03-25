Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $600.22.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $432.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.96. Adobe has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $204.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

