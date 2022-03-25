ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.02

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €16.02 ($17.60) and last traded at €15.38 ($16.90), with a volume of 32731 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.60 ($17.14).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.32 million and a PE ratio of 13.43.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

