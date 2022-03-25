Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.39.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $214.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.58. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

