Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 5,302,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 57,189,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40.
Advance Energy Company Profile (LON:ADV)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.