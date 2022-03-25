AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

