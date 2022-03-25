AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 73.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.07.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,779 shares of company stock worth $5,641,637 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS stock opened at $235.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

