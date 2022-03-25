AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,787,000 after purchasing an additional 115,370 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,167,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

TRP opened at $56.74 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

